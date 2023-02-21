This was the scene on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads this morning – after a dramatic car crash.

Police were called out after the collision, which saw a single black hatchback collide with a set of traffic lights on Ecclesall Road, near the former Ward’s brewery and local flats.

The head of the traffic lights, carrying the actual lights themselves, could be seen on the ground, next to a pole which was left at an angle of around 50 degrees.

One passer by who saw the scene said: “The airbag had gone off and the front of the car was destroyed, but the road remained open though.”

