The talented young actors, singers and dancers of Easy Street Theatre Company have a definite promise for audiences as they prepare for their next show…We Will Rock You!

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

And the first show of 2024 will be a new production of Ben Elton’s smash hit Queen musical We Will Rock You (Young @ Part).

Easy Street are preparing for Queen musical we Will Rock You

The ultimate jukebox musical, We Will Rock You (Young @ Part) recently celebrated its 21st anniversary and in that time has been seen by 20 million people across 28 countries.

It features 24 of Queen’s best-loved hits, including We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Don’t Stop Me Now and the title song, all wrapped up in a story about a group of rock rebels, the Bohemians, who fight against a world of the future where there are no musical instruments.

The Easy Street production, which will be presented on January 20 and 21, will be the first to be presented at the company’s new home, Sheffield’s celebrated Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge.

It will be directed by Sallianne Foster-Major, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas - the same team that brougfht last year’s hugely acclaimed production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber classic Phantom of the Opera to Sheffield Cathedral.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - and Disney’s Frozen.

“Following the success of Phantom of the Opera we were keen to find a musical that would once again showcase the huge range of of fantastic company,” said Sallianne.

“We Will Rock You is a high energy romp that will display the talents of both our junior and senior sections, who will be coming together for this great new production.

“A show packed with Queen classics is one that appeals to every generation and we believe it will be perfectly suited to the Merlin Theatre stage, which are now delighted to confirm is our official home.

“We pride ourselves on training young people in all aspects of musical theatre and many of our past students have continued to study theatre at some of the UK's most prestigious drama institutions including Guildford School of Acting, Performance Preparation Academy and The London School of Musical Theatre.

“We can honestly say that We Will Rock you will feature some of the stars of the future!”