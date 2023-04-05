Easy Street set to cast Frozen spell over international festival audience

The talented young actors, singers and dancers of Sheffield’s Easy Street Theatre Company are taking the magic of Disney classic Frozen to one of Europe’s top theatre showcases.

The Easy Street Frozen cast are taking Disney magic to Birmingham

The Music Theatre International Junior Theatre Festival comes to Birmingham’s International Convention Centre on April 29.

And the event, which brings together schools and youth groups from across the UK and Europe for a day of musical theatre excellence, will see the Easy Street team present excerpts from their recent production of Disney’s Frozen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specially authorised junior production of the smash hit movie and stage adventure was presented on the new Westbourne School Junior Hall stage in Broomhill.

The Easy Street team are heading for Birmingham

“Our young performers will be accompanied by Musical Director Gareth Lloyd and Amanda Tyas, our choreographer/junior co ordinator, and everybody is very excited to be able to present some of the best moments from the production for the Birmingham audience,” said Easy Street’s Amanda Tagg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More importantly, though, the Festival is a great day of workshops and information so everybody comes back full of ideas and enthusiasm.

“When they perform they Frozen highlights, they’ll also get some great feedback from the Festival’s judging panel so it’s a valuable day of learning, performance and fun.”

As soon as the team get back to Sheffield they will be entering the final stages of rehearsal for their production of The Phantom of the Opera, which is being presented at Sheffield Cathedral on May 2, 3, 4 and 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets ranging in price from £8 to £15 are now available via the Easy Street website at www.easystreettheatre.org or from Sheffield Cathedral.

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad