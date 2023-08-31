Eastwood team take on 10k challenge to support St Luke’s Hospice
The company has supported St Luke’s for several years now, running half marathons and 10ks to help raise funds.
And now they are dusting off their running shoes again and pounding the streets once more in training for the major Sheffield sporting challenge on September 24.
Hoping to match their Corporate Team Challenge win at the 2022 Sheffield Half Marathon, the Eastwood team are once again going for gold in the Team Challenge, the race within a race which sees runners work as a team to get across the line in the quickest combined time.
“St Luke’s provides invaluable support to terminally ill patients and their families, and as a local business a number of our team have experienced at first hand the exceptional care and support the hospice provides,” said Eastwood Consulting Engineers marketing coordinator Helen Beard.
“We are grateful to have such an amazing hospice in Sheffield and we raise funds to say thank you for those St Luke’s has supported and to enable them to support many more families in the future.”