Eastwood team take on 10k challenge to support St Luke’s Hospice

The team at Sheffield consulting engineers Eastwood and Partners are extending their support for St Luke’s Hospice as they prepare to take part in the Sheffield 10k this September.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:33 BST

The company has supported St Luke’s for several years now, running half marathons and 10ks to help raise funds.

And now they are dusting off their running shoes again and pounding the streets once more in training for the major Sheffield sporting challenge on September 24.

Hoping to match their Corporate Team Challenge win at the 2022 Sheffield Half Marathon, the Eastwood team are once again going for gold in the Team Challenge, the race within a race which sees runners work as a team to get across the line in the quickest combined time.

The Eastwood and Partners team are in training for the 10kThe Eastwood and Partners team are in training for the 10k
The Eastwood and Partners team are in training for the 10k

“St Luke’s provides invaluable support to terminally ill patients and their families, and as a local business a number of our team have experienced at first hand the exceptional care and support the hospice provides,” said Eastwood Consulting Engineers marketing coordinator Helen Beard.

“We are grateful to have such an amazing hospice in Sheffield and we raise funds to say thank you for those St Luke’s has supported and to enable them to support many more families in the future.”

