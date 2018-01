Firefighters were called out to an early morning blaze in a block of flats in Sheffield this morning.

The fire in Longley Hall Road, Longley, was discovered at 1.20am.

Crews from Rivelin, Elm Lane and Parkway stations responded to the call and found that rubbish had been set alight in a communal area.

An evacuation of the flats was not carried out.

Firefighters spent 20 minutes at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.