Early Christmas gift for Sheffield charities

Hundreds of good causes across Sheffield received an early present earlier this week, when they were given a £320,000 boost by a supermarket.

Co-op has shared the money with 126 organisations, who are all working hard to make a real difference to local communities.

These include S2 Foodbank, Hillsborough Boys and Girls Club, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, and Roundabout.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op has invested in good causes in Sheffield since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £600,000.

On average, each good cause receives £2,750.

Given that the latest figures from the Charities Commission reveal that just under 40 per cent of all charities have an income of less than £10,000, the average pay out will be a significant boost to funds.

Rufus Olins, Director of Community and Campaigns at the Co-op, said: “It’s great to be delivering an early Christmas present to those communities and individuals that need it most.

“Making a positive contribution and making great things happen locally has been at the heart of The Co-op’s purpose since 1844, and the local community fund is a good modern example of this.

“Along with our members, we’re proud to be making a difference to hundreds, if not thousands, of local lives.

“Since the scheme launched Co-op members have helped to raise an amazing £20 million for 8,000 local causes nationally, but we want to do more, so the more people shop, the more good causes can earn.”

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme, shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support.

When a member buys Co-op branded products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice.

Visit www.coop.co.uk/membership for more details.

The Co-op has 4.6 million active members including 1,240,000 recruited since the new scheme began.