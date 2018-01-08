Eagle-eyed Sheffield pupils take part in the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey

Blackbirds and robins are at the top of the checklist for school children as the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey begins.

Hundreds of Sheffield pupils are taking place in the RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch, which runs until February 23.

It involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit the outdoor space around their school, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Emma Reed, RSPB Education, Families and Youth manager in Northern England, said: “Taking part in Big Schools Birdwatch uses just one lesson or lunchtime so it’s really fun and simple to set up, and it works for all ages.

“We hope that taking part will inspire school children in South Yorkshire about the wildlife they share their space with.

“Sadly, children today are spending less time outside in nature, which means they are missing out on the positive impact it has on their physical health, emotional wellbeing and their education.

“The Birdwatch is the perfect chance for them to experience nature first hand, make exciting discoveries.”

Last year, more than 850 children and teachers in South Yorkshire took part in the Birdwatch. Woodpigeon was found to be the most common playground visitor in the region, with 96 percent of schools spotting one during their watch. Blackbirds, magpies and robins were all also seen, with over 70 different species recorded overall.

To take part in the Big Schools Birdwatch and help the next generation of children start their own wildlife adventure, visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch.