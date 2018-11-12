Eagle eyed councillor averts arson attack on Doncaster park playground

An eagle eyed Doncaster councillor has averted an arson attack on a popular Doncaster park playground after yobs tried to set a slide on fire.

Coun David Nevett leapt into action after spotting flames coming from the children’s play area at Sandall Park last night.

And he has appealed to the yobs – who piled up wood beneath the play equipment before setting it on fire – to stop the ‘wanton vandalism.’

The Labour councillor, who represents the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward on Doncaster Council said: “I was driving home and saw flames near the children’s play park.

“As it was dark it was difficult to see.

“I turned round and the flames dimmed as I approached the entrance gate.

“When I entered the park, mobile phone lights went out, and as I entered the kids’ area I saw the fire was underneath the slide which obscured the flames from the road.

“I moved the blocks of wood apart and the fire reduced.”

After calling the fire brigade and police, Coun Nevett continued to move the wood pieces.to stop the blaze spreading.

Fire crews arrived rapidly to put the blaze out.

He added: “It seems so unacceptable to set fire in a play park and cause damage to a community asset and equipment which the residents use and love dearly.

“The young people who did this were intent on damage and actually singed the rubber because the wood was brought intentionally for setting a fire.

“It is so upsetting that these practices continue when funds are being raised to improve the park on behalf of the local community.

“Please can these youngsters stop this wanton vandalism.”

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “David called the fire and police services and dispersed the fire until the fire brigade could douse it.

“David was thanked for his vigilance and potentially saving thousands of pounds of repairs to the play safety surface.”