E-fit released in hunt for South Yorkshire burglars who threatened woman's young children

Masked burglars armed with knives broke into a woman's South Yorkshire home and threatened her children before assaulting her.

At around 10.40am on Monday 22 January, a woman in her 30s was tending to her two young children at her home in Highbury Avenue, Cantley when three men wearing balaclavas broke in and came into the room.

The men, who are said to have been carrying knives, made demands for cash and threatened to harm the children, before assaulting the woman and taking her necklace.

She was left with minor injuries and was understandably incredibly upset by what happened.

The men then left the house with a quantity of jewellery. It is not known which direction they left in.

Since the incident was reported, officers have exhausted house to house enquiries in the area and have worked with the victim to put together an e-fit of one of the suspects.

Officers investigating the incident are now asking for your help to identify him.

If you know who he is, or have any information about the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 332 of 22 January 2018.