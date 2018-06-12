E-fit released in hunt for knifeman who mugged teenage girl in Doncaster

Police hunting a knifeman who mugged a 15-year-old girl in Doncaster today released this e-fit.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured, who has distinctive scarring on his cheeks and had a scarf over his mouth.

The girl was walking along the Trans Pennine Trail, at the junction with Pipering Lane, in Bentley, when she was reportedly approached by a stranger on Friday, June 1, at around 2pm.

The man, who was armed with a knife, stole her mobile phone before making off. She was left shaken but unharmed.

Police want to speak to the man pictured, who is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s and around 5ft8ins, as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

The man had spiky black hair, dark brown eyes and scars on his cheeks, and he was wearing dark coloured clothing, with a scarf covering the lower part of his face.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 487 of June 1. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.