E-fit issued after bogus worker stole cash from home of South Yorkshire pensioner

Detectives hunting for two bogus water officials who stole a "significant sum of money" from the home of a Rotherham pensioner have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident occurred on Sellars Road, Kimberworth, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 16 when two men called at a property claiming to be there on behalf of the water authority.

A 74-year-old man at the property let them in after they told him they were carrying out checks.

One man kept the victim in the kitchen, while the other searched the property upstairs. Both left after around 15 minutes and a spokesman said the victim later found that a "significant sum of money" had been taken and his home had been damaged.

He added: "It is not clear whether the suspects had a vehicle and officers are keen to hear from anyone locally who recognises the man pictured or saw suspicious activity in the local community last Tuesday.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 892 of January 16 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.