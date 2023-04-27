News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
4 minutes ago Prince opens up on “difficult” United time after pledge to Blades fans
46 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
54 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England

Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough: Traffic building and buses diverted on busy Sheffield road following collision

Motorists travelling in a Sheffield suburb are experiencing delays this morning, after a road traffic collision which has led to buses being diverted and traffic building in the area.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST

Police were called to a collision on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9.01am today (Thursday, April 27), and a force spokesperson said a ‘vehicle is believed to have collided with a parked car’.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said their 57A service is currently being diverted along Middlewood Road, as a result of the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic is moving slowly on the road, and on adjoining streets.

Police were called to a collision on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9.01am today (Thursday, April 27), and a force spokesperson said a ‘vehicle is believed to have collided with a parked car’Police were called to a collision on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9.01am today (Thursday, April 27), and a force spokesperson said a ‘vehicle is believed to have collided with a parked car’
Police were called to a collision on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9.01am today (Thursday, April 27), and a force spokesperson said a ‘vehicle is believed to have collided with a parked car’
Related topics:SheffieldHillsboroughPoliceTraffic