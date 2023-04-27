Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough: Traffic building and buses diverted on busy Sheffield road following collision
Motorists travelling in a Sheffield suburb are experiencing delays this morning, after a road traffic collision which has led to buses being diverted and traffic building in the area.
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Police were called to a collision on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough at 9.01am today (Thursday, April 27), and a force spokesperson said a ‘vehicle is believed to have collided with a parked car’.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said their 57A service is currently being diverted along Middlewood Road, as a result of the crash.
Traffic is moving slowly on the road, and on adjoining streets.