Duo hunted after police chase in Doncaster

Police want to trace this pair after they ran off from officers investigating nuisance bikers in Doncaster.https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/gunman-hunted-after-armed-raid-at-kfc-in-sheffield-1-9388088

Do you know these two on this scooter?

South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bike team was recently deployed to Conisbrough following reports of a blue scooter causing ‘distress’ to local residents.

The scooter had been used in the local park and was said to have been ‘ridden dangerously’ on the surrounding roads.

The scooter was tracked down and seized, and last Friday another bike known to have been used alongside the blue scooter was spotted by police officers and seized near Steetley Quarry, which is popular with off-road bikers.

The rider and passenger, who were photographed, ran off over train tracks to evade capture.

A police investigation is underway to identify and trackdown the duo.