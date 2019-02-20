Duo charged with murder of Rotherham man 

Have your say

Two men have been charged with murdering a man in Rotherham.

John Methley, aged 39, was found unconscious and severely injured in Midland Road, at the junction with Garden Street, in Bradgate, Rotherham, on the evening of Monday, February 4.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday, February 10, as a result of a head injury.

In the early hours of this morning Kyle Greenwood, aged 19, of Spa View Road, Frecheville, and Nafees Hussain, aged 19, of Teesdale Road, Masborough, were charged with murder.

They have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Three other men and a woman remain on bail in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Methley’s death is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident 666 of 4 February 2019 when passing on information.