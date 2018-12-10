Dunkin’ Donuts to open first branch in Sheffield

Fast food chain Dunkin’ Donuts is to open its first branch in Sheffield.

The chain, one of the world’s leading coffee and baked goods brand, is opening a brand new outley at Fox Valley - making it the brand's first store in Sheffield.

The store will open on Wednesday 19 December in a new unit which has been created in the Food Quarter at Fox Valley next to Zorro Lounge and Ponti’s Italian Kitchen, at the centre’s attractive landscaped piazza area.

The Dunkin’ Donuts team are currently transforming their new unit with a stylish and modern fit out which will have both comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

The store will offer a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy Dunkin’ Donuts’ food and beverages in a friendly and fun atmosphere - including menu items such as the iconic Boston Crème, Mr Happy, Chocolate Caramel Duo and Crème Brulee donuts, with a wide range of coffees and other beverages.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world’s leading coffee and baked goods brands with more than 12,600 locations in 46 countries worldwide, offering a wide range of high-quality food and beverages, including hot and iced coffee, espresso based beverages, and its world famous donuts.

At Fox Valley the store will be owned by the franchise company, QFM Group which owns and operates other Dunkin’ Donut stores including the sister store in Birdwell, Barnsley.

Around 15 new jobs are being created at the new Fox Valley store which will open at 9am on December 19 with a special ribbon cutting plus an exclusive opening offer – a free donut with every regular Dunkin’ Drink purchased until 16 January 2019.

Laura Manley, QFM Group Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest Dunkin Donuts at Fox Valley, this is a great location for us and a fantastic position at the centre.

“We are looking forward to opening the new store next week and welcoming new customers and Dunkin’ fans into our lovely new store.”

Medi Parry-Williams from the Fox Valley Management team said: “Dunkin’ Donuts is a great addition to our food and drink offer here at Fox Valley and we wish the team all the best with the new store which we are confident is going to be really popular with our shoppers.”