Duke the drug dog to put up paws next month after nine years on the beat

A ‘drug dog’ who works with South Yorkshire Police and other UK forces is to put up his paws next month after nine years on the job.

Duke and his handler Paul carried out their final searches in pubs in Derbyshire last night before they finish up in South Yorkshire in March.

PD Duke with handler Paul and police officers from Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

They have been carrying out passive drug search operations in licensed premises and at events up and down the country for the last nine years.

Duke’s final successes in Derbyshire were two pub goers who were carrying cannabis and cocaine.

South Yorkshire Police say they are currently working on a replacement for Duke as they know his visits to pubs and clubs have been so popular.