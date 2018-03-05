Duke of York to visit Sheffield to honour project working with refugees and asylum seekers

The Duke of York is to visit Sheffield to present an award to a city project which works with refugees and asylum seekers.

City of Sanctuary Sheffield has been chosen to receive the Duke of York Community Initiative award during a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral on April 24.

CRIME: Three arrested as police investigate report of bomb at Sheffield house

The award goes to community projects that are ‘of real value to the community, well run and an inspiration to others’.

COURT: Prize-winning detective found guilty of drink-driving to the South Yorkshire police station he works at

City of Sanctuary Sheffield works to welcome and support asylum seekers and refugees when they arrive in the city.

READ MORE: Man to be sentenced for murdering Rotherham girl, 16

It gives them a basic introduction to life in Sheffield and manages multi-agency drop-in sessions at Victoria Hall, where asylum seekers and refugees come for help and advice.

The project is represented on forums and networks around the city to make sure the refugee voice is heard and it has a team of refugee and asylum seeker volunteers who deliver talks and interactive sessions to schools, faith and community groups and service providers.

Events are organised to enable people from different backgrounds to meet socially to share food, music and other aspects of their cultures.

COSS Coordinator Sarah Eldridge said: "This is very welcome recognition for all the work that COSS staff, trustees and volunteers have been doing in the decade since the movement first started here in Sheffield.

"It is also a boost as we move into a new phase of life, managing The Sanctuary in the city centre. This is a place where refugees can call ‘home’, where they can feel safe, get advice and support. It’s also somewhere we hope Sheffielders will come and learn more about those who have sought sanctuary in the city."