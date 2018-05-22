Duke of Cambridge to join families of Manchester Arena terror attack victims at remembrance service

The Duke of Cambridge is to join the families of the Manchester Arena bomb blast victims at remembrance service to mark the one-year anniversary of the atrocity today.

Prince William will also be joined by Prime Minister Theresa May at the service at Manchester Cathedral.

Hundreds of those injured in the terror attack are also due to attend along with some of those first at the scene, civic leaders and other national figures.

The invitation-only service, due to be held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate a national silence at 2.30pm, which will also be marked at UK government buildings.

Members of the public will be able to watch proceedings on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens, while the service will also be screened at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral.

Prince William will privately meet some of the bereaved families after the service.

A total of 22 people were killed in the bomb blast, which happened at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated the bomb device at the end of the gig while there were hundreds of people, including children, around him in the foyer of the venue.

Kelly Brewster, 32, from Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was one of those killed in the terror attack.

She was at the concert with her sister and young niece when they were caught up on the blast.