Ducks become stars after setting up home in Sheffield's Barker's Pool fountain

A group of ducks have been driving people quackers – after splashing into a Sheffield city centre fountain.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:36 pm

The feathered friends were keeping visitors to Barker’s Pool smiling yesterday after dropping into the water features in front of the City Hall for a spot of swimming.

Amanda Abson was one of those who captured the animals on camera and said: “Ducks in the fountain outside of City Hall!

“Lots of people taking photos, so this can’t be a regular stop.”

A group of ducks enjoyed a splash in the fountain in Barker's Pool. (Photo: Amanda Abson)
