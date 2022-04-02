Ducks become stars after setting up home in Sheffield's Barker's Pool fountain
A group of ducks have been driving people quackers – after splashing into a Sheffield city centre fountain.
By Darren Burke
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:36 pm
The feathered friends were keeping visitors to Barker’s Pool smiling yesterday after dropping into the water features in front of the City Hall for a spot of swimming.
Amanda Abson was one of those who captured the animals on camera and said: “Ducks in the fountain outside of City Hall!
“Lots of people taking photos, so this can’t be a regular stop.”