Ducks become stars after setting up home in Sheffield's Barker's Pool fountain

The feathered friends were keeping visitors to Barker’s Pool smiling yesterday after dropping into the water features in front of the City Hall for a spot of swimming.

Amanda Abson was one of those who captured the animals on camera and said: “Ducks in the fountain outside of City Hall!

“Lots of people taking photos, so this can’t be a regular stop.”