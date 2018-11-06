Duchess £5k for hospital

The Duchess of Devonshire has paid a visit to new birthing pool suites at Sheffield's Jessop Wing.

Staff at the Jessop Wing gave a warm welcome to The Duchess of Devonshire on her recent visit to the maternity hospital, which was prompted by a donation to Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s Birthing Pool Appeal.

The appeal was in response to a growing number of mums-to-be who are choosing water as their primary pain relief when giving birth.

A cheque for £5,000 was presented to staff at the hospital by the Duchess, on behalf of The Duke of Devonshire Charitable Trust.

The doncation came after Sheffield Hospitals Charity was nominated for a grant in the trust’s annual staff vote.

Melody Mills from Sheffield Hospital Charity said: “Thanks to this donation, and the generosity of local people supporting the appeal, a target of nearly £300,000 has been reached.

“The funds are being used to transform part of the Jessop Wing to create three rooms which are purposely designed to create warm, comfortable and tranquil spaces for families to stay in during the arrival of their little one.”

The Duke of Devonshire’s Charitable Trust is a small grant-making family charity providing assistance to local capital projects.