Drunken thug launched an unprovoked vicious attack on a disabled woman

A mindless booze-fuelled thug beat a disabled woman unconscious after he attacked her with a beer bottle then punched and stamped on her in an unprovoked street attack.

Darryn O’Loughlin, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield, was locked up for two years by a judge who described it as a “mean and despicable, sustained attack”.

Leeds Crown Court recently heard how the 24-year-old was high on cocaine and later described himself as being eleven on a drunkenness scale of one to ten.

O’Loughlin was carrying a beer bottle when he stopped two women near to Leeds railway station on October 6 last year and asked about buying cocaine, according to the court.

The woman, who suffers from arthritis in both her legs and is unable to use her left arm, sat down on a bench and told O’Loughlin that she did not want anything to do with drugs.

O’Loughlin called the woman “boring” before hitting her around the head with the bottle, according to the court, and he began shouting “I’m going to kill you” as he punched and kicked her repeatedly.

The victim was knocked unconscious and was later taken to hospital by ambulance with bruising to her eye, swelling to her jaw and injuries to her scalp.

O’Loughlin, who has 23 previous convictions - mainly for theft and dishonesty matters, was arrested after being identified by passers-by who witnessed the attack.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Thomas Stanway, mitigating, said: “He is struggling to come to terms with the fact that he behaved in such a despicable manner.”

Mr Stanway said O’Loughlin had been in custody since the attack and had been taking part in a course for violent offenders.

Recorder Abdul Iqbal, QC, said: “It is merciful that there was not more serious injury caused to the victim.

“The complainant was clearly vulnerable because of her mental and physical difficulties.”