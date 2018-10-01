Drunken thug is jailed after a vicious assault on his step-father

A boozed-up thug who grabbed his step-father in a choke-hold and repeatedly punched him has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 26 how Martin John Smith, 36, of Ivy Walk, Riddings, had been out with his brother when he returned home and attacked his step-father Stefan Pridham.

Prosecuting solicitor Lyn Bickley said: “The defendant had been to visit his brother and returned to the address and was described as being drunk and he became verbally abusive and aggressive.”

Smith’s step-father stood up to defend himself, according to Mrs Bickley, when the defendant grabbed him by the shoulders and neck and he was dragged to the ground in a choke-hold.

Mrs Bickley said the defendant’s mother tried to drag him off Mr Pridham who was followed into another room by Smith who punched him in the chest and repeatedly punched him to the face and neck after he had fallen to the ground.

The court heard how both Smith’s step-father and his mother fled into the street.

Smith told police he had been drunk but claimed his step-father had pushed him and had been shouting at him.

The defendant, who is on licence after he was released from prison for a robbery, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on September 24.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Smith has suffered a breakdown and has been suicidal and depressed and he has expressed remorse about what happened.

She added that he has recently separated from his wife and he has been living with his mother and step-father and has been unable to work because of his poor mental health.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to 12 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

He was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his step-father.