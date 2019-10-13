Drunk driver in JCB emblazoned with 'yeehaa" pulled by police on major Sheffield road

A drunk driver who was spotted driving a JCB digger emblazoned with the word ‘yeehaa’ on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads has been arrested by police.

The JCB was stopped on Penistone Road.

The bright yellow digger was pulled over on the A61 Penistone Road earlier today by police who saw the vehicle drive through a red light.

The bucket of the vehicle was emblazoned with the word ‘yeehaa’ in white spray paint.

A spokesman for Sheffield Central & North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I think we’d all agree that drink driving is a stupid thing to do, even more so if you choose to do it in a bright yellow digger, then go through a red light, all in front of a police car.

“Driver to be charged when sober.”

The vehicle was stopped in the Hillsborough area on the in bound carriageway of the A61.