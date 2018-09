A drunk driver who was found to be more than three times the legal limit has crashed into a wall on the Woodhead Pass.

The driver of the black Citroen C3 wasn’t injured in the incident on Friday morning (September 7), but gave a positive sample at the roadside after officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

The driver was taken into custody, and later provided a reading of 112 mg – more than three times the legal limit.

Officers added the driver would be processed once they had sobered up.