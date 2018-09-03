Drunk driver caught with three young children in car in Barnsley

A drink driver was caught with three young children in the back of his car when he was stopped by the police in Barnsley.

The man was stopped and breathalysed by officers in Birdwell last night and found to be twice over the drink drive limit.

Officers also found that he had three young children in the back of his car.

The motorist was also driving without a licence or insurance.

South Yorkshire Police said his actions were ‘crazy’.