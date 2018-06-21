Drunk-and-disorderly reveller was caught by police after claiming he had accidently phoned 999

A foul-mouthed boozer ended-up in custody after he claimed that he had accidently phoned police who could hear swearing and abusive language.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 19, how Christopher John Stevenson, 39, of Spring Wood Close, Chesterfield, claimed he had accidently triggered the 999 function of his phone while it had been in his pocket and operators responded after they heard swearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “Officers attempted to speak to Mr Stevenson because he contacted police after phoning 999 and he was abusive to call-takers and officers telling them to f**k off.”

Police arrived near the Donkey Derby pub and the Esso garage, off Sheffield Road, at Stonegravels, where Stevenson had been seen stumbling across the nearby car park with a can of super-strength lager, according to Mrs Hadfield.

The court heard Stevenson was warned by police about his language but he continued to be abusive and he was arrested.

Mrs Hadfield added: “He resisted violently and was taken to the police station and he was still resisting violently and he had to be taken into the custody suite by a number of officers and he continued to be abusive before being taken into his cell.”

Stevenson pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly after the incident on June 2.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “Mr Stevenson would say his phone rang 999 and it rang in his pocket because it was not locked and call staff heard his conversation with someone else.”

Mr Wilford added that police traced him via his mobile phone and initially went to his home address before they phoned him as part of a safe-and-well check and he made arrangements to meet them at the ASDA car park, on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Stevenson conceded he had consumed a lot of alcohol, according to Mr Wilford, and he became upset with the police when they arrived and he accepts swearing and that his behaviour was out of order.

Magistrates fined Stevenson £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.