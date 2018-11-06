Drum therapy city sessions

Young wheelchair users in Sheffield learn how to play drums'
Young wheelchair users from across South Yorkshire had a banging time learning to play dreams recently.

The drum therapy session took place in a youth club in Sheffield last month, run by the young disabled people’s charity Whizz-Kidz.

The club – made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery – allows disabled children and young people to get together to have fun, learn new skills, and further their development through a range of activities.

Members of the Whizz-Kidz club learnt how to play a variety of acoustic and electronic drums at the recent session with Peter Oak, drummer and percussionist from Time Out Drum Therapy.

One of the attendees, Penny, aged 15, said: “I had such a great time learning how to play the drums. I really liked all the different sounds they made and learning a skill I wouldn’t usually.

“Afterwards, my hands were so tired from all the drumming!”

Katie Bradshaw, service delivery manager at Whizz-Kidz, said: “The drum therapy session was absolutely brilliant.

“The young people who come to the club all love music so this was a fantastic way for them to engage with music creatively.

“It was great to see them playing along with pop songs and learning new skills.”

Whizz-Kidz has been supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery since 2013 and, to date, they have generously awarded over £1 million to support the charity’s work.

A minimum of 32 per cent of the PPL ticket price goes to charities across the UK, and players have so far raised over £350 million for for these good causes all over the country.