The rolling raves have taken place across the UK and Europe, bringing joy wherever they go and winning glowing reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the Drum & Bass On The Bike ride through Sheffield in 2022. It is set to return on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 2pm. Photo: Drum & Bass On The Bike/Dom Whiting

The biggest party on two wheels is rolling back into Sheffield, with cyclists gearing up to join a mass bike ride led by a DJ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people are expected to join the latest Drum & Bass On The Bike ride through Sheffield, with Dom Whiting at the front pumping out tunes from his sound system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rolling raves have taken place across the UK and Europe, bringing joy wherever they go and winning glowing reviews.

Dom has built up a huge fanbase, with more than 120,000 followers on Facebook and 230,000 YouTube subscribers.

Dom Whiting's Drum & Bass On The Bike rides, like this one through Sheffield in 2022, have proved a huge success. Photo: Drum & Bass On The Bike/Dom Whiting

When and where will Drum & Bass On The Bike ride be taking place in Sheffield this year?

This year's ride through Sheffield will be Drum & Bass On The Bike's last of the year in the UK. Riders are due to set off this Sunday, October 8, at 2pm, from Tudor Square in the city centre, which is home to the Crucible and Lyceum theatres.

Hundreds of people of all ages joined the last ride through Sheffield in June 2022, with many decking out their bikes specially for the occasion, donning their best party gear and throwing some shapes from the saddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video of that event racked up more than 550,000 views on YouTube and 4,000 likes on Facebook. A bus driver was even captured on camera getting in the party spirit, while at one point revellers were covered in confetti.