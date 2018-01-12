Drugs found by police during patrol of Sheffield car park

Cannabis and tablets were found by police officers during a patrol of a car park in Sheffield.

Officers found the drugs at the Station Road car park, Darnall, last night.

A hire car was towed away from the Station Road car park in Darnall

A hire car, abandoned by its driver, was also recovered from the car park, close to where the drugs were found.

Last week a 20-year-old man was jailed after being found with a knife at the same car park.

It was the third time in under four years Ihtishaam Tariq has been found with a blade.

He was jailed for 146 days after pleading guilty to possessing a bladed article.

The Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, which covers Darnall, has previously stated that tackling illegal activity at the car park is the 'number one priority' for its officers.