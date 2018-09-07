Drugs, cash and phones seized in Sheffield police raids

Drugs, money and a number of mobile phones were seized during two police raids in a Sheffield suburb overnight.

Police officers raided homes in Broomhall and said they found a ‘large quantity of drugs, money and numerous stolen smart phones’.

Police officers raided two homes in Broomhall overnight

Sergeant Adam Wood said: “We are proactively targeting the criminals that cause the most harm.”

