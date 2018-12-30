Drugs, cash and car seized from uninsured Sheffield driver arrested by police

A man has been arrested this morning after police discovered he was in possession of a quantity of drugs and did not hold a relevant licence or insurance.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team ‘hit the jackpot’ when they proactively stopped a car in the Rutland Road area this morning.

The man was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs and cash

The driver appeared to be incredibly nervous so they took a closer look at both him, and the car and upon closer inspection discovered 18 ‘deals’ of cannabis, two ‘deals’ of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Further checks revealed he was also uninsured and only held a provisional licence.

Posting on Facebook, the Sheffield North East NHP added: “Drugs removed from the streets, car seized, male arrested. Investigation ongoing.

“The team also seized a further two cars during the shift, for no insurance as well as attending the usual incidents that are called in.

“The amount of people deterred from crime by being stopped by police is immeasurable.

“But one things for certain, if we interact proactively with people, we will uncover crime.”