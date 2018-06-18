Drug-troubled thief recovering from stabbing is jailed for ten weeks

A serial offender with a drug problem has been jailed after he struck at two stores in Derbyshire and Sheffield stealing food, meat and blocks of cheese.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, June 15, how Kane Froggatt, 30, formerly of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, stole food and alcoholic drink from Sainsbury’s, on Wreakes Lane, Dronfield, and 23 blocks of cheese from Heron Foods, in Sheffield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Two males had entered Sainsbury’s acting suspiciously and one had gone to the exit with a basket full of meat and ran out of the store and members of staff chased after this male and the other male left with alcohol.

“£108 worth of meat was missing but they could not say how much alcohol was taken.”

Froggatt, who has previous convictions, was identified by CCTV as one of the thieves, according to Mrs Bickley.

Froggatt was also identified on CCTV footage as being with two other males putting 23 blocks of cheese into a bag at Heron Foods, in Sheffield, before leaving without paying for the goods.

The defendant, who is of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the thefts from Sainsbury’s on September 2, 2017, and from Heron Foods on April 9, this year.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “The difficulty is that he was released from custody in February and he has been of no fixed abode.

“He’s got a problem with drugs and he has had no treatment and he has not been in touch with probation.”

Mr Wilford added that Froggatt was recently stabbed and “his life has been taking a downturn”.

Magistrates, who recognised that Froggatt has a lengthy history of thefts from shops, sentenced him to ten weeks in custody.

He was also ordered to pay £108 in compensation to Sainsbury’s and £68 to Heron Foods.