Drug raid leads to closure of Doncaster street

A police drug raid has led to the closure of a street in Doncaster this morning.

Park Road in Mexborough has been sealed off by police officers while a house on the street is searched.

A fire engine and a number of other specialist fire service vehicles are also parked on the street as part of the operation.

Police officers raided a house at 7am but details of whether anything was found inside have not yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We have executed a drug warrant on Park Road.

"The operation started at 7am and will continue until the search and recovery activity is complete."