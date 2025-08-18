A Fir Vale resident has spoken out about the “heartbreaking” state of the Wensley estate in Sheffield, where dumped rubbish, drug paraphernalia and derelict buildings have become a daily reality for families and children.

Mustafa has called Wensley estate home for more than 20 years, raising four children there - but says he cannot let his youngest play outside because it simply isn’t safe, he said.

Just this week, a shooting on Wensley Street made headlines, yet he says the estate has been plagued by rubbish, neglect and anti-social behaviour for far longer.

S70 Media

“We have a lot of dumped rubbish, you could fill six skips with what's been dumped,” he said.

“I keep reporting it to the council and not much is done.”

Overgrown weeds, broken playground equipment and an abandoned care home have added to residents’ frustrations.

The former care home for the elderly has stood empty for three to four years and is now a known hotspot for gangs and drug users.

After reporting the issue, he explained that 24 hour CCTV was meant to be put in place, but on inspection, the site is only closed off by a metal gate with a plastic bag tying it together, he claimed.

The site is meant to be secure, but on inspection, is only closed off by a metal gate with a plastic bag tying it together.

When The Star visited, the gate had visibly been prized open to reveal a gap large enough to slip through - something that the 24 hour CCTV had failed to pick up.

“They (drug users) hang around there and cause issues constantly. There are dumped mattresses for them to sit on and make themselves at home as they inject the drugs,” Mustafa said.

“The council say they’ve put security in place but it’s just a metal gate held together with a plastic bag. There’s no evidence of proper security.”

Walking through the area, the impact is clear.

Litter coats grass verges, pavements and alleyways.

S70 Media

This rubbish attracts vermin, especially rats, which Mustafa says are an everyday sighting.

Wensley Street playground has also fallen victim to the constant rubbish dumping.

Mustafa was one of many locals, who managed to raise £40,000, alongside the council, to make the park a nicer place for residents.

“We raised money for this park, put fences around, built a pathway, added bins, a play area with a zipwire and swings,” he said.

“But people abused it. The bin was pulled out of place, and people just dump next to it.

S70 Media

“The swings have been broken for two years and not replaced. The zip wire cost £9,000 – that was pulled out two years ago too. I reported it to the council – they’ve been and looked, but still nothing is done.”

In response to this, Sheffield Council said that the zipline seat was removed by the police around three years ago to prevent anti-social behaviour in the area.

The council added that the missing swing is on the Council’s Playgrounds Team’s list for replacement as part of their ongoing programme of repairs, though there is no timescale for these repairs.

Mustafa said the school next door tries to bring children into the park to enjoy the space, but the conditions make it unsafe.

“Everywhere you walk, you see dumped black bags, bottles of alcohol, even needles. It’s scary for kids,” he said.

“We need Sheffield City Council to pay more attention to this area and come tidy it up.”

He claimed there is often illegal activity and drug dealing in the tree covered area of the park, which adds to his fears for young kids.

Near to Owlerbrook Primary School, the park is also often used by schoolchildren as part of trips, or afterschool.

This makes the issue even more concerning for himself, and fellow residents.

Mustafa regularly does what he can to clean the estate himself, working with local litter pickers on Sundays, but he says it’s an uphill battle.

“We can’t pick everything in the area. And when we do pick it, we struggle to get rid of it - we have to fill our bags and bring it all the way to the dump in Hillsborough,” he said.

He also expressed fear about disposing of the needles, as he does not have the resources to do so safely.

In response, Sheffield City Council said they had received no previous reports of needles in the area, but stressed they would take the matter very seriously if given an exact location to remove them from.

While much of Mustafa’s frustration is directed at what he percevies to be a lack of action from Sheffield Council, he also believes some residents also need to take more responsibility.

“If the council did the big clean-up, residents have to maintain that standard. There are overgrown gardens with litter in them – that’s not okay either,” he said.

In a message to the community he added: “(You) should treat the park and the road like (your) own house. Make it nice and clean - the way you’d want to see your own home.”

As we walked through the estate, one of Mustafa’s friends, boarding a bus, turned and said: “They know it’s an issue. You know it’s an issue. It needs sorting out.”

In the park, children played on damaged equipment, seemingly unaware of the poor conditions surrounding them.

Laughter echoed from the slide, despite the burn marks scorched into the flooring beneath - which Mustafa explained was the result of a recent arson attack.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We acknowledge the concerns raised by residents about the condition of the Wensley estate and appreciate the time taken to report problems. Everyone deserves to feel safe and proud of their neighbourhood, and we’re aware of the difficulties with this.

“We’re grateful to residents who take pride in their area and help keep it clean, and we want to reassure them that we are listening and doing our best to take action where we can.

“We encourage anyone who sees any fly-tipping in the area to report this to the Council. If people see any anti-social behaviour, they can also report this to the council and to local police.”

Residents can report fly-tipping at www.sheffield.gov.uk or by calling 0114 2734567 or by e-mail to [email protected].