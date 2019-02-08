A number of drug dealers have been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

Drug offenders locked up in Sheffield over last 12 months

Here are some of those locked up for drug offences at Sheffield Crown Court over the last year.

Details of the cases were released by South Yorkshire Police

The 50-year-old Sheffield man admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply after officers found cocaine and over 45,000 in cash at his home in Victoria Quays, and his business premises in Orgreave.

1. Ian Heald - four years and seven months

The 50-year-old Sheffield man admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply after officers found cocaine and over 45,000 in cash at his home in Victoria Quays, and his business premises in Orgreave.
SYP
other
Buy a Photo
The 23-year-old, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, admitted possession with intent tosupply drugs andbeing concernedin the supply of drugs after heroin, crack, spice, cannabis and 3,000 were found in his home.

2. Levi Oberg - three years and four months

The 23-year-old, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, admitted possession with intent tosupply drugs andbeing concernedin the supply of drugs after heroin, crack, spice, cannabis and 3,000 were found in his home.
SYP
other
Buy a Photo
The 22-year-old, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, admitted possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs after drugs, phones and cash were found in a raid.

3. Shannon Neylan - 12 month community order

The 22-year-old, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, admitted possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs after drugs, phones and cash were found in a raid.
SYP
other
Buy a Photo
The 22-year-old, of Stockport, admitted supplying MDNA to university friend Joana Burns, 22, who died after taking the drug on a night out in Sheffield in 2017.

4. Katherine Lavin - six months

The 22-year-old, of Stockport, admitted supplying MDNA to university friend Joana Burns, 22, who died after taking the drug on a night out in Sheffield in 2017.
JPI Media
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5