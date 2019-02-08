Drug dealers locked up in Sheffield over last 12 months
Here are some of the drug dealers locked up at Sheffield Crown Court over the last year.
Details of the cases were released by South Yorkshire Police
1. Ian Heald - four years and seven months
The 50-year-old Sheffield man admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply after officers found cocaine and over 45,000 in cash at his home in Victoria Quays, and his business premises in Orgreave.
The 23-year-old, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, admitted possession with intent tosupply drugs andbeing concernedin the supply of drugs after heroin, crack, spice, cannabis and 3,000 were found in his home.