Drug-dealer tried to jump out bathroom window as police raided Sheffield flat 

Two men have been jailed after police recovered over 100 wraps of crack cocaine, 45 wraps of heroin, around £8,000 cash and an imitation firearm during a police raid in Sheffield.

Adnan Jama, 22, of Carwood Grove, Burngreave, was jailed for four years and one month at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 22 August) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack and heroin) and possession of criminal property.

Appearing alongside him was 47-year-old Moulay Belkadi, of Sheffield. He pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and possession of a controlled drug (crack and heroin). He was given a 12-month community order.

On 21 February 2018, officers from Sheffield’s Tasking Team executed a warrant at a property in Tollgate Court, Sheffield.

Upon realising that police were at the property, Jama attempted to jump out of a bathroom window to evade arrest but his way was blocked by officers and he was arrested.

Belkadi was also arrested at the scene and on searching the premises, officers seized a quantity of cash, 139 wraps of crack cocaine and 45 wraps of heroin with a street value of around £3,185, as well as an imitation firearm.

PC Sean Campbell, investigating officer, said: “I hope yesterday’s sentencing of Jama and Belkadi brings some reassurance and satisfaction to the communities of Burngreave and Pitsmoor, as we continue our efforts to crack down on criminality in the city.

“At the time of his arrest, Jama was serving a suspended sentence for very similar offending, demonstrating that he chose to continue his criminal behaviour with no regard for the consequences. He has now received a custodial sentence and is off the streets of Sheffield.

“This warrant, the subsequent investigation and successful court result is another success for Operation Citadel, our dedicated initiative to target drug-related crime that causes untold misery for local communities.

“Our work to tackle this crime will continue and I wish to thank the communities we work with for their ongoing support. Your information is of vital importance to police and if you do have any suspicions or concerns about crime in your area, please report it to someone.

“Remember, you can always call Crimestoppers to report information anonymously and in confidence by ringing 0800 555 111, or you can call police on 101.”