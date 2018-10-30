Drug dealer given extra time for scolding fellow inmate at Doncaster prison

An inmate serving time at a Doncaster prison for drug dealing has had extra time added to his sentence, after he admitted to scolding a fellow prisoner ‘on impulse’.

Alex Durkin, 26, carried out the attack at HMP Lindholme on January 8 this year, when his victim was being escorted to pick up some medication, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

“He saw Durkin run towards him, he saw Durkin pick up a kettle and knew what was coming,” said prosecutor, Brian Outhwaite, adding: “He ran off but Durkin pursued him. Whilst running around the corner on a landing, Durkin threw the water from the kettle at him.

“It struck him on his right arm and down his torso.”

Mr Outhwaite said prison guards came to his aid and began administering first aid, while some other officer restrained Durkin and prevented him from throwing any more water at the complainant.

The complainant was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment, and was later found to have suffered superficial burns in the attack.

Through a victim personal statement read out in court, Durkin’s victim described how the attack had affected him both mentally and physically.

He said: “It’s left me in a lot of pain. I have had nightmares about what happened. It’s put me in a bad place, and I now feel like I have to look over my shoulder.”

Durkin, now of HMP Doncaster, initially made no comment in police interview, but finally acknowledged his wrong doing when he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Durkin had been due for release from prison in February next year, after receiving a four year sentence for charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and diamorphine.

Kate Reikstina, defending, told the court that Durkin was in a ‘bad place’ at the time of the attack due to missing his new daughter’s first Christmas due to being in prison.

She said Durkin had already been punished by the prison after they put him on a basic regime for a month, which meant he had his television taken away and was put on a limited visitation schedule.

“He didn’t intend to commit the offence, he grabbed the kettle on impulse….he would like to apologise to the complainant through me,” added Ms Reikstina.

Recorder Matthew Hampold sentenced Durkin to an additional 12 weeks in prison for the offence.