Drug-dealer caught with thousands of pounds of cannabis in Derbyshire is spared from prison

A drug-dealer who was caught with thousands of pounds of cannabis has narrowly been spared from being sent to jail.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, January 23, how Grant Howstan, 22, was arrested when police visited the his former address on The Parkway, at Darley Dale, on another matter.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting barrister Eddie Leonard said: “This matter came to light on July 2, 2017, when police attended the defendant’s home in relation to a domestic violence matter and I understand that’s been dealt with at the lower court.

“When officers got to the address they spoke to the defendant’s mother and could hear noise upstairs and one of the officers had the foresight to go into the garden and saw the defendant upstairs throwing a Nike rucksack out of a bedroom window.”

The court heard this bag contained drugs and Howstan, now of Green Farm, Uttoxeter Road, Checkley, Stoke, was arrested and said he just wanted to make money.

Ms Leonard added that police also found more drugs in Howstan’s bedroom and the total amount of cannabis was 1,028.2grammes with a street value of between £6,570 and £7,460.

Police also found small dealer bags and plastic containers, according to Ms Leonard, and the defendant’s mobile phone with messages consistent with dealing cannabis.

Howstan, who has two matters of battery on his record, pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

Christopher Brewin, defending, said: “The best mitigation for Howstan, apart from his guilty plea, is that he has treated this as a complete wake-up call.”

Mr Brewin added that Howstan has stopped taking drugs and having previously worked as a kitchen porter and chef he hopes to secure similar work.

Recorder Steven Evans sentenced Howstan to ten months of custody suspended for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Howstan was warned if he fails to comply with the suspended sentence he will go to prison.

The court heard there will be a further hearing to deal with any financial penalties and the forfeiture of the drugs.