Dronfield man was found dead on his boat after taking his dog on a trip to Wales

The north Derbyshire owner of a boat moored at a marina in North Wales was found dead after his wife had failed to contact him, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest

David John Barker, 54, of Morley Close, Dronfield, visited his boat on October 5, taking his dog with him.

At a hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that the following day, when his wife failed to contact him, she rang the marina office and a member of staff found Mr Barker’s body on his vessel.

Pathologist Dr Andrew Dalton sent samples away for toxicology and histology tests but gave the provisional cause of death as choking on food.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

