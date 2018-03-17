Dronfield 10K cancelled as snow showers continue

Organisers of a planned 10K race and fun run on the outskirts of Sheffield say they have had to make the 'tough decision' to postpone the event as wintry weather continues across the area.

The Dronfield 10K and Fun Run, due to be held in the town tomorrow (Sunday), had been postponed following consultation with Derbyshire County Council and UK Athletics.

A statement on the event's website said the event would reorganised for another date and entries would be automatically carried over to the new date.

The statement said: "Due to severe weather conditions expected this weekend, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the Dronfield 10k and Fun Run.

"The Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and ice in Dronfield this weekend, including high winds and sub-zero wind chills. We have a duty of care to all of the runners, volunteers and contractors to ensure the event is delivered safely.

"After consulting with Derbyshire County Council and UK Athletics we have unfortunately made the tough decision to postpone the event.

"We know you have trained hard for this so we are doing all we can to ensure you are able to take part in a reorganised event. Communication will be issued as soon as possible with details of the new date which we really hope you will be able to attend. Entries will be automatically carried over to the reorganised event date. Please keep your race pack.

"Please also keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for more information.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and we hope you understand our reasons for postponing the event."