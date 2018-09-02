Drone footage shows damage caused by fires near old Sheffield Ski Village

This video shows the extent of damage caused by a series of fires around the old Sheffield Ski Village.

The extraordinary drone footage reveals how flames ravaged a large swathe of the hillside at Parkwood Springs during blazes today and last night.

It was captured by drone pilot Christopher Emsley, of Maximum Altitude.

Firefighters were called to the latest blaze at around 2.30pm today, having attended a series of suspected arson attacks in the area last night.

Crew manager Byron Robinson, of Sheffield Central fire station, said three crews attended and firefighters remained at the scene until around 7pm.

He said there were still pockets which were smouldering and crews would return in the morning.

He estimated Sunday's fire had damaged about 700 square metres of grassland.

The old Ski Village was reputedly Europe’s largest artificial ski resort during its heyday but closed following a fire in 2012, which was believed to have been started deliberately.

There are plans to reopen the slopes as part of a £22.5m extreme sports complex.

The area has been plagued by fires since the ski centre closed, and the latest blazes prompted little surprise on Twitter.

Dave Chaston wrote: “Just as predictably as the tides – as time passes, so the Ski Village burns.”

Mango Fandango joked: “Petition to have ‘Sheffield Ski Village on fire’ recognised as an official landmark of Sheffield.”

And Joza Knights tweeted: “Red sky at night, Ski Village alight.”