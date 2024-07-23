Drone footage shows aftermath of A61 horror crash near Barnsley which killed six

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people died in a tragic car crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield on Sunday, July 21 - leaving family, friends and communities devastated.

Police have confirmed that four of the victims were parents Shannen Morgan, aged 30, and Shane Roller, 33, along with two of their three children, Lillie and Rubie.

Their Ford Focus collided with a motorbike on the road, between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield, at around 4pm.

The motorcyclist and passenger, a man and woman, also died at the scene but are yet to be named publicly.

An 11-year-old girl has been orphaned as a result of the collision, and over £245,000 has been raised so far to support her.

Flowers in tribute to those who lost their lives have been left close to the scene.

The message on one bunch reads: “Rest in peace, Shane, Shannen and girls.”