Have your say

Two drivers were lucky to escape with 'minor injuries' following this crash by Northern General Hospital.

Barnsley Road was blocked off to motorists at around 10.45am on Monday following a two-car crash.

Officers said that a silver Toyota Yaris and a grey Audi A3 collided on at the junction of Herries Rd.

The road was blocked for around an hour as police dealt with the incident.

Officers said that both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.