Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic and delays on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

A crane is currently working over the River Don leaving one side of Penistone Road closed, heading out of the City Centre.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions.

All traffic is being diverted at Hillfoot bridge onto Neepsend.