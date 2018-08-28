Drivers blast 'dangerous' Sheffield road after two men died in horror crash this weekend 

Fears have been raised over the safety of a Sheffield road after two men were killed in a horror crash there this weekend.

Police were called o the Stocksbridge Bypass on Sunday at around 5.55pm following a muti-vehicle crash.

A grey Volkswagen Golf and a silver Citreon Picasso collided before a silver Jeep Cheroke crashed into the Picasso.

The driver of the Golf was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Picasso died in hospital in the early hours of Monday.

A passenger in the Picasso, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.

Tributes began flooding in for the drivers on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page by people who also raised their concerns about the road.

More than 25 people have reportedly been killed on the bypass since its opening in May 1988.

Christine Mann Beresford posted: “So sad RIP to the people who died thoughts are with their families, such a terrible road I hate it.”

Kirsty Marie Trotter said: “Awful... it's a terrible road as it is, so dangerous.”

Laura Mary commented: “How awful. Poor people. That road is so dangerous!”

Mandy Hassall said: “Bad road that, how many fatalities do there have to be before something is done?”