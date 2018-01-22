Drivers avoid injury in dramatic crash on South Yorkshire road at centre of safety campaign

Motorists were lucky to escape from this crash on a South Yorkshire road without injury.

Emergency services were called to Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, at around 5.25pm on Saturday following a collision between two cars.

One of the cars involved in the collision on Bawtry Road, Brinsworth. Picture courtesy: Georgina Webster/Facebook.

The incident left the road blocked near the Esso garage for a couple of hours.

A spokeswoman said no injuries were reported after the incident.

Adam Carter, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Rotherham Borough Council, said: "I am devastated there has been yet another serious collision on Bawtry Road. Changes to improve safety on Bawtry Road can't come soon enough.

"We had agreement late last year for a new crossing and a speed limit reduction on the road, but it's gone quiet. I'm calling on the council to make these changes as soon as possible."