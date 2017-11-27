Drivers asked to check dash-cams for footage of missing Sheffield woman

Drivers have been asked to check their dash-cams for footage of a Sheffield woman who went missing over the weekend.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, was reported missing on Saturday, with officers believing that she left her home in Ecclesfield between 5am and 9am.

Angela Simmonite

Officers involved in the police search for her want motorists in Ecclesfield to check their dash-cams for possible sightings.

They said they are becoming 'increasingly concerned for her welfare'.

PC Dave Culshaw said: “An extensive CCTV trawl is now underway to try and piece together Angela’s movements since she left her home address in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“This includes asking drivers who may have dash-cam footage of Angela in the area to get in touch with us.

“We need to know Angela is safe and well are both us and her family are incredibly keen to ensure she is ok."

Angela is 5ft 7ins - 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with honey blonde, shoulder length hair and some front teeth missing.

It is thought that she may have been wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers when she went missing.

Officers have released a CCTV image of Angela in the days before she was reported missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.