Drivers abandon their cars in Sainsbury's as roadworks cause GRIDLOCK on Sheffield road

Motorists are facing huge rush-hour queues in Sheffield this afternoon thanks to temporary traffic lights.

Furious drivers have taken to Twitter to complain about Yorkshire Water's 'unnatended work site' on Archer Road, Millhouses.

Sheffield Sainsbury's - Credit: ElizzianFields

Moira Coad tweeted: "@YWHelp your unattended work site is causing gridlock at Sainsburys Archer Road Sheffield sort please or can @syptweet help to get traffic moving?"

Other users have been advising motorists to avoid the area because of the temporary traffic lights.

LizzyBee tweeted: "Anyone heading to Archer Road in Millhouses #Sheffield now I'd strongly advise not to #trafficjam #Sheffieldissuper temporary lights"

Yorkshire Water said they were escalating the incident and looking into it urgently.

Archer Road - Google Maps

More to follow.