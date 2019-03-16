Driver who sped past officers in Sheffield ‘thought police vans can't stop cars’

A motorist who sped past police before driving the round way round a roundabout mistakenly believed police vans couldn't stop cars.

The culprit is now facing a hefty fine and several points on his licence after his car was seized by officers in Firth Park.

The car which was seized by police in Firth Park

Police said officers were on patrol last night on Firth Park Road when the driver ‘decided to show off’ and overtook the marked police van and carry out the dangerous manoeuvre.

“Thirty seconds later and this particular driver was no longer in possession of his car keys, despite his now disproved belief that ‘police vans can't stop cars’,” neighbourhood police wrote in a Facebook post.

“His vehicle has now been seized, and a Traffic Offence Report will arrive through his letterbox in due course for driving without due care and attention.

“We anticipate he will receive a number of points on his licence and have several hundred pounds worth of fines to pay before he can be back on the road again.”

Police said they had been targeting dangerous and anti-social driving in the Firth Park area after residents raised concerns about speeding on Firth Park Road and Firth Park Crescent.

The crackdown has been praised by members of the public.

Jayne Taylor wrote: “I live on Firth Park Crescent and some people drive up here at stupid speeds. To be honest they should make it one way and then fewer people would cut through - although I guess if they go round roundabouts the wrong way they also wouldn't care about one way streets.

“Also all the cars parked on corner and double yellows to go to the food place on the corner want sorting out too - it's a nightmare of bad parking.”

Sandra Watts commented: “Well done, too many idiots think they can do whatever on roads.”